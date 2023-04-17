3 held for burglaries at govt schools in Delhi

Three people were arrested for allegedly committing burglaries at government schools in the city, police said on Monday.

Two receivers of the stolen articles were also been nabbed, they said.

While Sachin Giri, Mosim, and Rahul committed the burglaries, Brij Kishore and Harpreet, bought the stolen goods, police said.

A complaint was received that a CPU, monitor, printer, scanner, projector, tablet, speaker and phone were stolen from a government school office at Dwarka's sector 6, police said.

During the investigation, police found that the stolen mobile phone was active in Dabri area, following which, Kishore was arrested and the stolen mobile phone seized from his possession, a senior police officer said.

Kishore disclosed that he had purchased the phone from Mosim of Madhu Vihar. Later, Mosim was arrested from his house. A scanner and printer were seized from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Mosim disclosed that he had stolen these articles from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dwarka's sector 5 and another government school in sector 6. His associates Giri, Piyush and Rahul were involved in the burglaries, police said.

At the instance of Mosim, Giri was also arrested and the stolen speaker seized from him, police said.

Mosim and Giri disclosed that they had sold some of the stolen items online to people in the national capital and Patiala in Punjab.

Later, their associate Rahul was arrested and a tablet, projector and motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from him, police said.

The police team visited Patiala and caught Harpreet. Efforts are being made to arrest Piyush to recover the remaining items, police said.

