Left Menu

ADGP Jammu stresses on coordinated plan to tackle militancy in J-K’s Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:24 IST
ADGP Jammu stresses on coordinated plan to tackle militancy in J-K’s Reasi
  • Country:
  • India

A top police officer on Monday stressed on a coordinated plan and joint operations in areas having the likely presence of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, was in Reasi to oversee preparations with regard to the conduct of operations along the borderline in Reasi and Rajouri districts, they said.

The ADGP held a meeting with district heads and DIGs of Rajouri and Reasi and also reviewed the progress of the investigation of UA(P)A cases in Reasi, the officials said.

Investigation into cases of drug abuse and strategies to counter the drug menace was also deliberated upon during the meeting, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023