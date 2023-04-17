ADGP Jammu stresses on coordinated plan to tackle militancy in J-K’s Reasi

A top police officer on Monday stressed on a coordinated plan and joint operations in areas having the likely presence of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, was in Reasi to oversee preparations with regard to the conduct of operations along the borderline in Reasi and Rajouri districts, they said.

The ADGP held a meeting with district heads and DIGs of Rajouri and Reasi and also reviewed the progress of the investigation of UA(P)A cases in Reasi, the officials said.

Investigation into cases of drug abuse and strategies to counter the drug menace was also deliberated upon during the meeting, they said.

