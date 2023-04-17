Left Menu

Atiq Ahmad murder case accused have no connection with VHP or Bajrang Dal: Alok Kumar

Atiq Ahmad murder case accused have no connection with VHP or Bajrang Dal: Alok Kumar
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said none of the three accused arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for killing gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf has any link with it or its youth wing, Bajrang Dal.

Dismissing allegations regarding the Bajrang Dal's involvement in the killing of Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and Ashraf, VHP working president Alok Kumar said his organisation and the Bajrang Dal work ''under the framework of laws and the Constitution''.

''We have enquired properly. None of the three accused has any connection with the Vishva Hindu Parishad or the Bajrang Dal. What is being spread is false,'' Kumar said when asked about the allegations.

''Taking law in our own hands has never been our thought. We are confident that the truth will come out during the investigation,'' he added.

Ahmad (60) and Ashraf were shot dead at almost point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for a checkup.

