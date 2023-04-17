Left Menu

Italy lifts embargo on arms sales to UAE - govt statement

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:59 IST
Italy has lifted an embargo on arms sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the Rome government said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was due to the UAE halting its military role in the Yemen conflict as well as its efforts to support the war-torn country via stabilization and reconstruction investments, a statement after a cabinet meeting statement read. Italy had halted the sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the UAE in January 2021, citing its commitment to restoring peace in Yemen and protecting human rights.

Since then it had already loosened restrictions on arms exports to both Gulf states, according to sources, in an attempt to ease diplomatic tensions.

