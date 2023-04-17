Left Menu

US brings charges over secret Chinese police outpost in NYC

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:19 IST
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, the Justice Department said Monday.

"New York City is home to New York's finest: the NYPD,'' US Attorney Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said at a news conference announcing the arrests. ''We don't need or want a secret police station in our great city." Officials separately announced charges against more than three dozen members of China's national police, accusing them of creating and using fake social media accounts to locate and harass dissidents in the United States.

The cases are part of a series of Justice Department prosecutions aimed at disrupting Chinese government efforts to target Chinese dissidents, including those promoting pro-democracy views, and stifle their speech.

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

