Left Menu

Woman killed, husband hurt after being attacked by former maid in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh: Police

Other angles, if any, are also being looked at, police said.The deceased was a homemaker, they said, adding that accused Shwetas husband works as a security guard in a shopping mall.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:29 IST
Woman killed, husband hurt after being attacked by former maid in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured allegedly by their former maid and her husband in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Monday.

Both the accused have been arrested, they added.

Police received information regarding the incident around 11 pm on Saturday, they said, adding that the victims were identified as Sonia Jain and her husband, Praveen Jain.

Shweta, who earlier worked as a domestic help for the couple, and her husband Akash had come to the victims' house, police said. Shweta, who worked in the victims' house for more than a year, left her job in February, a senior police officer said, adding that there was a dispute over money between the accused and the victim.

The couple's daughter, Surbhi, was making tea in the kitchen and her father was in another room when her mother was allegedly attacked by the accused. Hearing the woman's cries for help, her husband came out and he too was attacked by the accused, the officer said.

The assailants fled the spot after Surbhi raised an alarm, police said.

During investigation, police found that when the accused were trying to escape, they met with an accident in Jahangirpuri and were rushed to the Trauma Centre at Civil Lines for treatment, the officer said.

Both the accused, who are undergoing treatment, have been arrested, police said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that there was a money dispute between the accused and the victim. Other angles, if any, are also being looked at, police said.

The deceased was a homemaker, they said, adding that accused Shweta's husband works as a security guard in a shopping mall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023