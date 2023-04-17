UN envoy on Sudan: two sides not giving impression of wanting immediate mediation for peace

The United Nations envoy on Sudan said on Monday the two sides in the country's fighting between the army and a paramilitary force are "not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them" immediately.

"The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away," U.N. envoy on Sudan Volker Perthes said on Monday while speaking to reporters in New York via video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)