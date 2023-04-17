Left Menu

UN envoy to Sudan says over 180 killed in 3 days of fighting

The UN envoy to Sudan said Monday that more than 180 people have been killed in fighting between forces loyal to the countrys top two generals. The Sudanese military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been battling with heavy weapons and even aircraft in the capital Khartoum and other locations.

Updated: 17-04-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:47 IST
The UN envoy to Sudan said Monday that more than 180 people have been killed in fighting between forces loyal to the country's top two generals. Volker Perthes said more than 1,800 people have been wounded in the fighting that erupted early Saturday. The Sudanese military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been battling with heavy weapons and even aircraft in the capital Khartoum and other locations. Civilians have been caught in the crossfire, as many shelter at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

