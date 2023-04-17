Maha: Four women, one man killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune

Five persons, including four women, were killed and three others injured on Monday evening when an iron hoarding collapsed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area.

''Some people had taken shelter under a puncture repair shop beneath the iron hoarding during strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring three others,'' a police officer said.

He said five bodies have been recovered and the three injured persons have been rushed to a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shobha Tak (50), Varsha Kedaro (50), Bharti Manchak (33), Anita Umesh Roy (45) and Ramavadh Atmaj (29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)