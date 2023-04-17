Left Menu

Maha: Four women, one man killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-04-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 23:50 IST
Five persons, including four women, were killed and three others injured on Monday evening when an iron hoarding collapsed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area.

''Some people had taken shelter under a puncture repair shop beneath the iron hoarding during strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring three others,'' a police officer said.

He said five bodies have been recovered and the three injured persons have been rushed to a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shobha Tak (50), Varsha Kedaro (50), Bharti Manchak (33), Anita Umesh Roy (45) and Ramavadh Atmaj (29).

