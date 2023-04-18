Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian critic of war jailed for 25 years

Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed by a Moscow court on Monday for 25 years for treason and other offences - which he denies committing - after speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and lobbying for Western sanctions on Moscow. GRAIN

* Ukraine said a U.N.-brokered initiative allowing the safe Black Sea export of its grain was in danger of "shutdown" after Russia blocked inspections of participating ships in Turkish waters. The Kremlin has said prospects for renewing the grain deal next month are "not so bright". * Kyiv aims to re-open food and grain transit via Poland as "a first step" to ending import bans at talks in Warsaw as some central and eastern European countries halted an influx of Ukrainian supplies to protect their local agriculture markets.

FIGHTING * Russia's Defence Ministry said the Wagner mercenary force had captured two more districts of Bakhmut, in the centre and northwest of the embattled eastern Ukrainian city that has been the focal point of fierce fighting for months.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. PRISONERS RELEASED

* Russia's most powerful mercenary group, Wagner, sent at least 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war back to Ukraine to mark Orthodox Easter, according to a video posted by the group's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said on Monday she had made a first visit in jail to Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Moscow of spying, and had found him to be holding up well. His newspaper has rejected the charge. * A senior U.S. State Department official, on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan, said: "In addition to the support we're all providing for what we expect will be a Ukrainian strong counter offensive this spring, we also began a conversation about long term security needs of Ukraine, long term economic investment and helping Ukraine become a stronger economic partner to Europe, a stronger supplier on the on the world stage ..."

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday thanked Brazil for its efforts to resolve the conflict ahead of a visit with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose comments on the war have unnerved Washington. * China is willing to work with Russia to forge close strategic communications between their militaries, Chinese state media reported Minister of Defence Li Shangfu as saying. Li met Putin in Moscow on Sunday.

ECONOMY * India and Russia are discussing a free trade agreement, the Russian trade minister said, an announcement that could deepen bilateral commercial ties that have flourished since war broke out in Ukraine.

