Customs officials seize heroin worth Rs 17 crore at Mumbai airport; foreign national held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2023 00:14 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 00:14 IST
The airport customs has seized 2.4 kg of heroin worth Rs 16.8 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after arresting a foreign national, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, based on specific intelligence, the Mumbai airport customs intercepted the foreign national who arrived from Entebbe, Uganda, and seized 2.4 kg of the contraband value at Rs 16.8 crore from him on Sunday.

During the probe, customs personnel found the drug was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, he said.

The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

