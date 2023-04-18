Customs officials seize heroin worth Rs 17 crore at Mumbai airport; foreign national held
The airport customs has seized 2.4 kg of heroin worth Rs 16.8 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after arresting a foreign national, an official said on Monday.
According to the official, based on specific intelligence, the Mumbai airport customs intercepted the foreign national who arrived from Entebbe, Uganda, and seized 2.4 kg of the contraband value at Rs 16.8 crore from him on Sunday.
During the probe, customs personnel found the drug was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, he said.
The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation was on, the official added.
