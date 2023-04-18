Kidnapped from hospital, newborn rescued within hours

Hours after he was kidnapped from a hospital here, Ludhiana police rescued a newborn and arrested two people on Monday.

The accused persons had planned to sell the boy to a childless couple for Rs 5 lakh, police said.

A complaint was received at 5 am that a four-day-old boy was kidnapped by unidentified persons from a hospital. The accused sprayed some chemical on the face of the infant's mother, causing her to fall unconscious, Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu told reporters here.

After receiving the information, four special teams were formed to catch the culprits, he said.

The teams identified the accused after going through the CCTV footage and other technical data. The accused persons, a couple from Kara Bara area here, wanted to make money by selling the boy.

The accused couple were arrested within 10 hours of the incident. They had planned to sell the infant to a childless couple for Rs 5 lakh, the police said.

The child was handed over to his parents, who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, they said.

