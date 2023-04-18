Left Menu

Two held for raping girl UP’s Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-04-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 00:24 IST
Two persons, including a homeguard, were arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the Loni area here, police said on Monday.

The girl was sexually assaulted by the two men on Saturday, they said.

The two accused were arrested Sunday night, Additional Commissioner of Police, Loni, Rajneesh Upadhayay said.

The girl left her home in anger after she was scolded by her mother for breaking the mobile of her brother, police said.

She got the mobile repaired at a shop and boarded an e-rickshaw in which one of the accused was also travelling, they said.

The accused took her to the homeguard's residence where the duo raped her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, police said.

The girl told narrated the incident to her father who approached the police, they said, adding a case was registered under section 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

