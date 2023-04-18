Left Menu

Pentagon says post-leak review to produce findings in 45 days

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 00:54 IST
The Pentagon on Monday said it expected findings within 45 days from a review into how the U.S. military handles classified information following last week's arrest of an airman over the leak a trove of highly classified documents online.

"The department is taking this breach seriously and continues to work around the clock to better understand the scope and scale of these leaks," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Singh said the Pentagon review was being led by the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, Ronald Moultrie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

