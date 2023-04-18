Left Menu

Ohio grand jury votes against indicting police in fatal shooting of Jayland Walker

An Ohio grand jury voted against indicting police officers in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man in Akron last year, the state attorney general said on Monday, as the city prepared for a fresh round of protests against alleged police misconduct. Eight Akron police officers shot Jayland Walker 46 times, including five times in the back, last June.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 02:02 IST
Ohio grand jury votes against indicting police in fatal shooting of Jayland Walker

An Ohio grand jury voted against indicting police officers in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man in Akron last year, the state attorney general said on Monday, as the city prepared for a fresh round of protests against alleged police misconduct.

Eight Akron police officers shot Jayland Walker 46 times, including five times in the back, last June. An autopsy found that Walker had no drugs or alcohol in his system. The shooting took place after officers attempted to pull over Walker's car for a traffic violation. Walker, 25, fled in his vehicle and officers gave chase for seven minutes during which time they saw a firearm discharge from his car, police said.

Walker then jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran. Officers caught up to him in a parking lot, where they opened fire, believing that he posed a deadly threat to them, police said. A gun was later found in Walker's vehicle, police said. "The grand jury concluded that the officers were legally justified in their use of force," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a press conference.

The panel found Walker had shot at officers with a gun that he recently purchased, and the officers had initially used non-lethal Tasers in an attempt to stop him, Yost added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023