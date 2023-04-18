Egypt, UAE working on Sudan ceasefire initiative -two Egyptian security sources
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 03:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 03:12 IST
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are working on proposing a ceasefire in Sudan as clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued for a third day, two Egyptian security sources said.
The sources told Reuters the proposal has not yielded results yet.
