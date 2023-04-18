Protests in Kansas City after homeowner shoots Black teen

Protests erupted in Kansas City after a white homeowner shot a Black teenager who rang the doorbell of the wrong house when he went to pick up his twin brothers.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was released from the hospital after being shot in the head and arm by a white man on the doorstep of the suburban home around 10 pm on Thursday, according to family attorney Ben Crump and the Kansas City Star. Property records reviewed by the newspaper showed the homeowner was an 84-year-old man. Police declined to comment on his identity.

For a second day, protesters gathered at the single-story house on a tree-lined street, shouting "Black lives are under attack" and "Stand up, fight back," online videos showed. "No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted in response to the shooting.

The homeowner was taken into custody, placed on a 24-hour investigative hold, then released pending an interview with Yarl and the collection of forensic evidence, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said. The case has been handed to the Clay County prosecutor's office for their review for charges, police said in a statement.

Crump demanded the homeowner be arrested and charged with attempted murder of a teenager described by his school district as an "excellent student and talented musician." Missouri has a "stand-your-ground law" that allows homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders.

The law says a person cannot use deadly force unless they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect themselves or another person against death or serious physical injury, or a possible felony.

