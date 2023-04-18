Left Menu

Kansas City homeowner charged for shooting Black teen

Kansas City has seen two days of protests after the white homeowner shot Yarl, who was released from the hospital and is recovering, according to his family. Demonstrators gathered at the single-story house on a tree-lined street, shouting "Black lives are under attack" and "Stand up, fight back," online videos showed.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 03:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 03:51 IST
Kansas City homeowner charged for shooting Black teen

A Kansas City man was charged with two felonies on Monday in the shooting a black teenager who rang the doorbell of the wrong house when he went to pick up his twin brother.

The Clay County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, 16, in the head and arm on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 pm last Thursday. Kansas City has seen two days of protests after the white homeowner shot Yarl, who was released from the hospital and is recovering, according to his family.

Demonstrators gathered at the single-story house on a tree-lined street, shouting "Black lives are under attack" and "Stand up, fight back," online videos showed. "No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted in response to the shooting.

The homeowner was taken into custody, placed on a 24-hour investigative hold, then released pending an interview with Yarl and the collection of forensic evidence, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said. The family's lawyer Ben Crump on Monday demanded the homeowner be arrested and charged with attempted murder of a teenager described by his school district as an "excellent student and talented musician."

Missouri has a "stand-your-ground law" that allows homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders. The law says a person cannot use deadly force unless they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect themselves or another person against death or serious physical injury, or a possible felony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023