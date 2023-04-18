Ukraine denies ship inspections have restarted under Black Sea grain deal
Ukraine denied on Tuesday that Russian inspectors had restarted ship inspections under the Black Sea grain deal. "Nothing has been resolved. There are no inspections," a senior Ukrainian official who asked not to be identified told Reuters.
Russia's RIA news agency reported earlier on Tuesday that inspections of ships moving grains from Ukraine had restarted, citing a senior Russian foreign ministry official.
