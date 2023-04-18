Sudan general says two neighbouring countries trying to help paramilitary RSF- al-Arabiya
Sudanese army general Shams El Din Kabbashi told al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday that two neighbouring countries are trying to provide aid to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), without naming the countries.
Kabbashi said the army had agreed on a 24-hour ceasefire, starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), following days of clashes between the army and the RSF.
