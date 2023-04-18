Toddler drowns in a pit dug up by Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board in Bengaluru

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay a water pipeline near Gollarahatti in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The pit was filled with water, police said. The child's parents alleged that no warning signs or safety measures were taken up near the site by the workers. Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, the police have registered a case against the BWSSB engineer and contractor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)