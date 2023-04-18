Left Menu

Toddler drowns in a pit dug up by Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board in Bengaluru

A two-and-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board BWSSB to lay water pipeline near Gollarahatti in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, police have registered a case against the BWSSB engineer and contractor.

Updated: 18-04-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to lay a water pipeline near Gollarahatti in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The pit was filled with water, police said. The child's parents alleged that no warning signs or safety measures were taken up near the site by the workers. Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, the police have registered a case against the BWSSB engineer and contractor.

