Russia summons U.S., British and Canadian envoys to object to 'interference' - Interfax

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the U.S., British and Canadian ambassadors to protest against what it said was their "interference in Russia's internal affairs", the Interfax news agency reported, citing a ministry statement.

The three countries on Monday condemned Russia for jailing opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza for 25 years and have also called for the release of jailed American reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been charged with espionage.

