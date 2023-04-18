Left Menu

UK sanctions suspected Hezbollah financier

Britain has sanctioned an individual suspected of financing Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, as part of an effort to "disrupt an international terrorist-financing operation", the British government said on Tuesday. The government said it had used domestic counter-terrorism powers for the first time to freeze all assets and economic resources belonging to Nazem Ahmad in the UK and barred anyone in the country from doing business with him or any of the companies he owns or controls.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:45 IST
UK sanctions suspected Hezbollah financier
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has sanctioned an individual suspected of financing Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, as part of an effort to "disrupt an international terrorist-financing operation", the British government said on Tuesday.

The government said it had used domestic counter-terrorism powers for the first time to freeze all assets and economic resources belonging to Nazem Ahmad in the UK and barred anyone in the country from doing business with him or any of the companies he owns or controls. Hezbollah declined a Reuters request for comment on the sanction on Tuesday. Reuters has been unable to contact Ahmad directly.

Ahmad, who was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019, has an extensive art collection in the UK and he conducts business with multiple UK-based artists, art galleries and auction houses, according to the British government's statement. "The firm action we have taken today will clamp down on those who are funding international terrorism, strengthening the UK’s economic and national security," Treasury Lords Minister Joanna Penn said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023