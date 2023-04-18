Left Menu

Russian strategic bombers conduct patrol flights off Far East coast - ministry

Japan's Defence Ministry later said in a statement that eight Russian vessels - two destroyers and six patrol boats - were observed moving northeast from west of Rebun island, near Japan's Hokkaido, into the Soya Strait, from Monday to Tuesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:49 IST
Russian strategic bombers conduct patrol flights off Far East coast - ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday two Russian strategic bombers - capable of carrying nuclear warheads - carried out routine patrol flights over the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea, off Russia's Far East, TASS news agency reported.

Japan's Defence Ministry later said in a statement that it had scrambled a jet fighter in response to Russian information-gathering aircraft over the Sea of Japan. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday that Tokyo had lodged a protest with Russia over its military exercises around disputed islands near Japan's Hokkaido.

The incident took place on the final day of the Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Japan, during which the group agreed Russia must withdraw all troops in Ukraine unconditionally. Japan's Defence Ministry later said in a statement that eight Russian vessels - two destroyers and six patrol boats - were observed moving northeast from west of Rebun island, near Japan's Hokkaido, into the Soya Strait, from Monday to Tuesday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023