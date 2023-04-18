Zelenskiy visits troops in Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops on Tuesday in Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, his office said. Zelenskiy heard reports from military commanders on the battlefield situation and handed out awards to soldiers, it said.

"I have the honour to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families," Zelenskiy was quoted as saying.

