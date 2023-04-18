SASSA explains R350 grant application approval process

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga says approval of the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) follows a process - one being a verfification that the applicant does not receive an income.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said applicants should note that if their application is still pending it means, it’s not yet verified.

“The applicants must be aware that the agency does not only verify banking details but it also verifies citizenship with the Department of Home Affairs, and it also verifies with the Department of Employment and Labour to check whether the person is UIF [Unemployment Insurance Fund] registered or not.

“If the verification of the above-mentioned requirements are not yet finalised, the status will state 'pending'. When the applicant has successfully passed all verification, SASSA will approve the application and the status will be updated to 'approved'," SASSA said.

SASSA said some of the delays that cause beneficiaries not to receive the R350 grant after approval is that they do not provide banking accounts/details but they only choose the name of the bank where they want to get the grant.

Beneficiaries have been reminded to keep on checking their personal details to ensure that they are correct and the grant is received by the right person.

For more information, applicants can contact the agnecy’s toll free number: 0800 60 10 11 or 013 574 9428/9363 from 08:00 – 16:00 during week days Monday – Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)