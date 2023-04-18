Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank, military says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli forces trying to apprehend suspected Palestinian militants came under heavy fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military said.
The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians had been shot and wounded by the Israeli forces.
