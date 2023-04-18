Left Menu

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank, military says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:44 IST
Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in West Bank, military says
Israeli forces trying to apprehend suspected Palestinian militants came under heavy fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

The Palestinian health ministry said two Palestinians had been shot and wounded by the Israeli forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

