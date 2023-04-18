Left Menu

Mumbai police destroy more than 1,000 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 12cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:44 IST
Mumbai police destroy more than 1,000 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 12cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai police have destroyed more than 1,000 kg of narcotic substances, worth Rs 12 crore, at a waste management facility in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The city police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) on Monday destroyed the drugs that were seized in 201 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The disposal activity was carried out in the presence of senior ANC officials at a waste management facility in Taloja area of Raigad district, the official said. Cocaine, heroin, mephedrone among other banned substances, weighing more than 1,000 kg, were destroyed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

