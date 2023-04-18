UP Police unearth illegal arms factories in Sambhal, Bulandshahr ahead of urban body poll

Police in Sambhal have unearthed an illegal arms factory with the arrest of a man and recovered country-made weapons allegedly meant to be sold ahead of the local body election, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Monday night raided a deserted house located in Hayatnagar police station area, and arrested a man, identified as Vakeel, Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Chakresh Mishra said Another person identified as Usman managed to flee from the spot, he said.

''The arrested person told us that the illegal arms' manufactured give good profit during the urban local body election. A case has been registered in this regard, and Vakeel has been arrested. The other accused will be arrested soon,'' SP Mishra said.

Six country-made pistols, some semi-manufactured pistols, a revolver and equipment used in manufacturing the illegal arms were recovered, police said.

In Bulandshahr, police unearthed another illegal arms factory and arrested two men, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Nath Tiwari on Tuesday said that acting on a tip-off, police on Monday night conducted a raid and arrested two people identified as Ajay and Gagan.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, he said.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar had on April 9 announced local body elections in the state in two phases, on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Sambhal district will go to polls in the first phase, where voting will be held on May 4. Bulandshahr district will vote in the urban local body election in the second phase, and polling will be held on May 11.

