Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin visits commanders in Ukraine, Russia bombards Bakhmut

Russian President Vladimir Putin met his commanders in two regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed, while Russian forces stepped up artillery bombardments and air strikes on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. POLITICS/DIPLOMACY:

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops on Tuesday in Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, his office said. He heard reports from military commanders on the battlefield situation and handed out awards to soldiers. * The Group of Seven industrial powers on Tuesday criticised Russia's threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus, promising to intensify sanctions on Moscow for its war on neighbouring Ukraine.

* Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Donetsk region on Tuesday, the state-run Belta news agency reported. * Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S., British and Canadian ambassadors for a dressing down after they condemned the conviction of an opposition politician for treason.

FIGHTING: *Russian forces are stepping up their use of heavy artillery and air strikes in the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces said on Tuesday. Russia was suffering significant losses in the battle, he said.

* A Russian artillery attack killed one person and injured nine more in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, regional officials said. Officials said a market in the city centre had been hit. US REPORTER

* A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from pre-trial detention, meaning he will stay in a former KGB prison until at least May 29 while a spying case against him is investigated. Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges. ECONOMY

* It will be very difficult for Europe to refill its gas storage to last year's levels after the continent ended the winter heating season with relatively low stockpiles, Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday. * French spirits group Pernod Ricard PERP.PA said it is suspending exports entirely of its premium vodka Absolut to Russia, having previously reduced sales following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.GRAIN * Inspections of ships moving grains from Ukraine have restarted after a pause which threatened to shut down the Black Sea shipping corridor, the RIA news agency said, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

