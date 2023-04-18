Attack on mining officials: Police launch manhunt to nab prime accused

The Bihar Police launched a massive manhunt to arrest the prime accused in the attack on three government officials, including a woman inspector, allegedly by goons of the sand mining mafia in Bihta block of Patna district, an official said on Tuesday.

Altogether 45 people were arrested and four cases were registered in connection with the attack on Monday, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said.

"We have launched a massive manhunt to nab the prime accused who instigated associates and locals to attack the mining officials. Searches are being conducted in the area," Mishra told PTI.

Three officials – woman mining inspector Amya Kumari, district mining officer Kumar Gaurav and mining inspector Sayeed Farhin – were injured in the attack. Their condition was stated to be stable.

The incident took place when a team had gone for inspection and searches as part of its drive to check illegal mining in Bihta area.

"When they reached near Koilwar Bridge, the officials were attacked by anti-social elements. As the accused started throwing stones at them, Amya Kumari fell down and suffered injuries," the Patna district administration had said in a statement on Monday.

