Boy injured in stray dog attack in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:18 IST
A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Rangpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the boy, a resident of Rangpuri, had gone out to answer nature's call, a senior police officer said.

''Around 7:30 am on Monday, the boy was attacked by 8-10 dogs near his house. He was bitten all over his body and was treated by a local doctor. Now, he is being sent to Safdurjung Hospital for further treatment,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest, Manoj C.

No PCR call or medico-legal case (MLC) was received in this regard, the police said, adding they are yet to receive a formal complaint in connection with the incident.

Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in separate cases of suspected stray dog attack in southwest Delhi's Sindhi Camp area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

