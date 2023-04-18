Left Menu

4 projects worth Rs 407 cr approved for pollution abatement in Hindon river: NMCG

Updated: 18-04-2023 19:29 IST
Four projects worth Rs 407 crore were approved for pollution abatement and clean the Hindon river in UP's Shamli district, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) said on Tuesday.

The 48th meeting of the executive committee of the NMCG was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of NMCG Director General G Asok Kumar.

Eight projects worth around Rs. 638 crore were approved in the meeting.

''In an attempt to clean river Hindon, which is a tributary of river Yamuna, four projects worth Rs. 407.39 crore were approved for pollution abatement in Shamli district,'' the NMCG said in a statement.

These projects are part of the comprehensive Hindon Rejuvenation Plan. Hindon river is identified as ''Priority I'' polluted river stretch.

The projects which were sanctioned are to prevent the flow of polluted water into Krishni River.

Krishni is one of the major tributaries of Hindon, it said.

