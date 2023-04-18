China says it is willing to improve contacts with Poland at all levels
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:30 IST
China is willing to improve contacts with Poland at all levels and enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said on Tuesday.
Deng made the remarks when meeting with Poland's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wojciech Gerwel in China's capital Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
