Maha: Naxalite facing 23 offences, carrying Rs 2 lakh reward arrested in Gadchiroli district

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:35 IST
Maha: Naxalite facing 23 offences, carrying Rs 2 lakh reward arrested in Gadchiroli district
Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a Naxalite who was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh and facing nearly two dozen serious offences in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

A press release by the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police's office said acting on specific inputs, the district special force and CRPF jawans jointly conducted an-anti Naxalite operation in the Hachbodi forest and apprehended the Naxalite, Sadhu alias Sanjay Narote.

The 31-year-old, a resident of Gadchiroli district in the eastern Maharashtra, was recruited as a member in the Gatta dalam (squad) of Maoists in 2015, said the release.

It said 23 serious offences were registered against Narote at various police stations in Gadchiroli district. These included 12 related to encounters, eight offences of murder and two of dacoity.

The Maharashtra government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, said the police.

Gadchiroli SP Neelotpal said the district police have arrested 67 Naxalites since January 2022.

