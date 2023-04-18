J-K: Army officer hails TMR team for specialised avalanche rescue cover to troops during winter

Chief of staff of Army's Northern Command Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta on Tuesday interacted with a Tiranga mountain rescue (TMR) team after its successful stint to provide rescue cover to troops during natural calamities in high-altitude areas, officials said.

The team of 21 members was led by Col Satish Sharma and it met Lt Gen Sengupta in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, they said.

The Tiranga mountain rescue team (TMR) was deployed in high-altitude areas to provide specialised avalanche and mountain rescue cover to troops during the winter season from November 2022 to April 2023, a Jammu-based defence PRO said.

Lt Gen Sengupta congratulated the team for its commendable work in protecting the troop and the civil population in remote areas from natural calamities.

He said the TMR was a source of strength for soldiers deployed in high-risk and threat-prone areas.

He also said the seamless synergy between the TMR team and the troops has brought down the casualties in mountainous areas due to natural calamities in the Northern Command.

The TMR team members received special appreciation for saving the lives of armed forces personnel by increasing awareness on how to safeguard oneself from natural disasters, the PRO said.

