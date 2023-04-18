Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cong MLA claims shots fired at convoy in Bijapur; police launches probe

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:35 IST
A Congress MLA on Tuesday alleged that shots were fired at his convoy in a village in insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Bastar Inspector General of Police Sunderraj P said the police received information about a firing by Maoists and no one was hurt in it.

A probe has been initiated in the matter, he said in a release.

Congress MLA from Bijapur Vikram Mandavi alleged that shots were fired at his convoy when he was returning from Gangalur village on Tuesday afternoon.

Talking to reporters, Mandavi said he had gone to attend a nukkad sabha (street meeting) in Gangalur weekly market and was returning to Bijapur when shots were fired near Padeda village.

The bullets hit a wheel of a car belonging to Jila Panchayat member Parvati Kashyap, who was in the convoy. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, he said, adding that the police had been informed about his visit.

