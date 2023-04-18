Left Menu

32 killed in two separate fire incidents in China

The fire was extinguished at around 133 pm, and the rescue operation lasted until 330 pm.A total of 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in Chinas eastern Zhejiang province on Monday, the local government said on Tuesday.The blaze broke out at 1404 on Monday.

At least 32 people were killed in two separate fire incidents involving a hospital and a factory in China, official media reported on Tuesday.

A hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead, state-run China Daily reported. The fire was extinguished at around 1:33 pm, and the rescue operation lasted until 3:30 pm.

A total of 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.

The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.

In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Monday, the local government said on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out at 14:04 on Monday. Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call about the incident.

Two rounds of search and rescue operations were carried out by 4 am Tuesday after the fire was brought under control and 11 bodies were found, the China Daily reported.

The fire was reported to have started in a plant where wooden doors are made, possibly from materials such as wooden doors, paint and packages.

Those alleged to be responsible for the incident have been detained and a more thorough investigation is underway, the announcement added.

