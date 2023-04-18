32 killed in two separate fire incidents in China
At least 32 people were killed in two separate fire incidents involving a hospital and a factory in China, official media reported on Tuesday.
A hospital's admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57pm (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead, state-run China Daily reported. The fire was extinguished at around 1:33 pm, and the rescue operation lasted until 3:30 pm.
A total of 71 patients were evacuated and transferred.
The cause is currently under investigation, the report said.
In a separate incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Monday, the local government said on Tuesday.
The blaze broke out at 14:04 on Monday. Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call about the incident.
Two rounds of search and rescue operations were carried out by 4 am Tuesday after the fire was brought under control and 11 bodies were found, the China Daily reported.
The fire was reported to have started in a plant where wooden doors are made, possibly from materials such as wooden doors, paint and packages.
Those alleged to be responsible for the incident have been detained and a more thorough investigation is underway, the announcement added.
