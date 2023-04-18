Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov to discuss grain deal with U.N. chief next week - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:44 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to discuss the Black Sea grain deal with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a visit to New York next week, the TASS news agency said on Tuesday.

The Black Sea grain export deal was renewed for 60 days last month, but Russia has signalled it may not agree to extend it further unless the West removes what it says are obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

