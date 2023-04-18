Left Menu

Ambulance catches fire on Delhi's Barapullah flyover, no casualty

An ambulance caught fire due to overheating in Delhis Barapullah flyover on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said. When he was on the Barapullah flyover, his CNG fitted ambulance car caught fire due to overheating, a senior police officer said. He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:02 IST
An ambulance caught fire due to overheating in Delhi's Barapullah flyover on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said. According to police, information regarding the incident was at around 3.40 pm. No casualty was reported.

Two fire tenders were also rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said.

On enquiry, the caller informed that he was going to take a patient from Safdarjung hospital. When he was on the Barapullah flyover, his CNG fitted ambulance car caught fire due to overheating, a senior police officer said. He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident. By the time he stepped out of the vehicle, it bursted into flames. No casualty was reported, police added.

