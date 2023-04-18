Left Menu

Keep close watch on overground workers of terrorists in Kishtwar, Doda: ADGP Mukesh Singh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Tuesday asked security agencies to keep a close watch on overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists in the Kishtwar-Doda belt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh chaired a meeting of police officers here to review the crime situation in the Doda-Kishtwar range.

The ADGP Jammu Zone stressed on quality investigation in cases being probed by the police.

He said special focus should be given to cases related to terrorism and those registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Singh also called for action against drug peddlers in the range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

