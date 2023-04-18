Left Menu

Central agencies should probe Atiq Ahmad's business relations with politicians and officials: Digvijaya

Such people who earned money with Atiq should be exposed, Singh said while replying to a question on Atiqs crime nexus.The Congress leader also said Atiq and his family member were involved in criminal activities.I recently went to Prayagraj where people told me that Atiq and others committed more crimes against Muslims than against Hindus.

Central agencies should probe Atiq Ahmad's business relations with politicians and officials: Digvijaya
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said Central agencies such as CBI and ED should investigate ''business relations'' between slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and some political leaders, officials, and builders. Speaking to reporters, Singh claimed, ''Atiq had taken names of many builders, big leaders, and top officers which should be disclosed''.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead point-blank by three men posing as media persons in Prayagraj on April 15 night when the brother duo was being taken for a medical check-up by the police.

"Besides probing Atiq's criminal activities, the ED (Enforcement Directorate), IT (Income Tax), and CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) should also investigate those who had business relations with him. Such people who earned money with Atiq should be exposed," Singh said while replying to a question on Atiq's crime nexus.

The Congress leader also said Atiq and his family member were involved in criminal activities.

"I recently went to Prayagraj where people told me that Atiq and others committed more crimes against Muslims than against Hindus. Atiq's son (Asad) was killed in a police encounter but the responsibility for what happened in police custody (Atiq's killing) rests with the Uttar Pradesh police," Singh said. He said Atiq and his family had said they would be killed in an encounter and went up to the Supreme Court. After Atiq and Ashraf were killed in police custody, the Uttar Pradesh Police formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT).

