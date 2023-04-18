Four women killed, 2 injured in fire at candle making unit in Maha's Dhule district

Four women were charred to death, while two others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a candle making factory in North Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

According to the official, workers, including women, were busy making candles at the unit in Veskedi village of the district, located around 320km from Mumbai, when a fire suddenly erupted in the premises at around 2 pm.

Six women received burn injuries and four of them were later declared dead at a rural hospital, he said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

The injured women were shifted to the hospital by fire department officials and police personnel.

Police have registered an FIR (first information report) against the factory owner for negligence and launched an investigation, the official added.

