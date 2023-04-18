Left Menu

Four women killed, 2 injured in fire at candle making unit in Maha's Dhule district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:53 IST
Four women killed, 2 injured in fire at candle making unit in Maha's Dhule district
  • Country:
  • India

Four women were charred to death, while two others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a candle making factory in North Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

According to the official, workers, including women, were busy making candles at the unit in Veskedi village of the district, located around 320km from Mumbai, when a fire suddenly erupted in the premises at around 2 pm.

Six women received burn injuries and four of them were later declared dead at a rural hospital, he said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

The injured women were shifted to the hospital by fire department officials and police personnel.

Police have registered an FIR (first information report) against the factory owner for negligence and launched an investigation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023