Left Menu

Army-BSF synergy conference held in Jalandhar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:09 IST
Army-BSF synergy conference held in Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

A synergy conference between the Army and the Border Security Force was held in Jalandhar in Punjab on Tuesday and common issues of operational preparedness, joint training and contemporary operational challenges were discussed.

The conference was held at the Vajra Corps headquarters.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, presided over the conference, according to an official statement.

Dr Atul Fulzele, IG, Frontier Headquarters BSF (Punjab), Major General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Panther Division, Major General H S Vandra, GOC, Golden Arrow Division, and other senior officers of the Army and the BSF attended the conference.

During the meet, common issues of operational preparedness, joint training and contemporary operational challenges were actively deliberated, it said.

''Both the forces shared best practices and evolved a common understanding for synergy across all domains of national security and pledged to work together for the common purpose of defending our borders,'' it stated.

During his address to the officers of both the forces, Lieutenant General Sharma laid emphasis on the need for synergy, integration and cooperation amongst all stakeholders for ensuring high level of preparedness to thwart inimical designs of the adversary.

He also said that such conferences facilitate the objective of jointmanship which is an important facet in the national security calculus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023