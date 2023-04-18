Army-BSF synergy conference held in Jalandhar

A synergy conference between the Army and the Border Security Force was held in Jalandhar in Punjab on Tuesday and common issues of operational preparedness, joint training and contemporary operational challenges were discussed.

The conference was held at the Vajra Corps headquarters.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, presided over the conference, according to an official statement.

Dr Atul Fulzele, IG, Frontier Headquarters BSF (Punjab), Major General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Panther Division, Major General H S Vandra, GOC, Golden Arrow Division, and other senior officers of the Army and the BSF attended the conference.

During the meet, common issues of operational preparedness, joint training and contemporary operational challenges were actively deliberated, it said.

''Both the forces shared best practices and evolved a common understanding for synergy across all domains of national security and pledged to work together for the common purpose of defending our borders,'' it stated.

During his address to the officers of both the forces, Lieutenant General Sharma laid emphasis on the need for synergy, integration and cooperation amongst all stakeholders for ensuring high level of preparedness to thwart inimical designs of the adversary.

He also said that such conferences facilitate the objective of jointmanship which is an important facet in the national security calculus.

