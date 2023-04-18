Left Menu

Delhi: 16-year-old boy held for killing man over unnatural sex

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed a man after he tried to have unnatural sex with the minor in north Delhis Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday. Both the boy and the man, identified as Shambhu who was around 45-year-old, lived together, they said, adding the minor has been apprehended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:23 IST
Delhi: 16-year-old boy held for killing man over unnatural sex
A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed a man after he tried to have unnatural sex with the minor in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Tuesday. Both the boy and the man, identified as Shambhu who was around 45-year-old, lived together, they said, adding the minor has been apprehended. Police said the deceased's body was found on Saturday lying on the footpath of back side of the Red Fort. An eyewitness, Shajid Khan, who is a friend of the deceased, identified him as Shambhu, a senior police officer said. The statement of the eyewitness was recorded and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered at Kotwali police station, the officer said. During investigation, police apprehended the juvenile, a resident of Bihar, on the identification of the eyewitness. The boy confessed his crime and disclosed that he left home two years ago and wanted to go to Mumbai to work in the film industry, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. He came in touch with Shambhu at Old Delhi railway station and used to live with him. But for the last one or two months, Shambhu was trying to compel him for unnatural sex, police said. On Friday, the deceased again tried to have unnatural sex with the boy and a quarrel broke out which resulted in his death, police said. A blood stained stick and a stone having blood stains were recovered from the spot, police added.

