Man held for sexually harassing Korean vlogger in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

As a nation, we cannot allow such acts of harassment and violence to occur and must take prompt and effective measures to ensure justice for the girl and prevent such incidents in the future, Maliwal said in the statement.

  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly flashing his genitals at a South Korean vlogger while she was visiting a tourist place here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman recorded the act on her mobile phone and posted it on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur East, Amrita Duhan said police took suo moto action on seeing the video of the harassment of the foreign national.

A case was registered under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of CrPC and the accused was arrested on Monday, she said, adding during medical examination, the man was found mentally unsound.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Kotwali, Dinesh Lakhawat said that the alleged incident took place Monday morning when the woman was returning from Pachetia Hill through stairs.

The accused was roaming around the area and on seeing the woman began following her, the police officer said.

In the video, the man can be seen flashing his genitals at the vlogger and chasing her.

After the video surfaced online, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) wrote a letter to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot requesting to file a criminal complaint against the man for allegedly sexually harassing the vlogger at a fort in Jodhour.

The DCW has learnt that a Korean vlogger was harassed by a man in a fort in Jodhpur. The girl was walking in the fort when a man allegedly followed her, exposed his private parts, and engaged in lewd behaviour, a statement said.

The girl ran, screamed, and appealed for help. The entire incident was captured in a video and has been widely circulated on social media, it said.

''This incident is not only a grave violation of the girl's rights but has also brought shame to our country, as it raises serious questions about the safety and security of women, both domestic and foreign nationals, in our society. As a nation, we cannot allow such acts of harassment and violence to occur and must take prompt and effective measures to ensure justice for the girl and prevent such incidents in the future,'' Maliwal said in the statement.

