Ukraine says its exporters will respect terms of deal with Poland

Ukraine's first deputy prime minister said on Tuesday she was confident that Ukrainian exporters would respect the terms of a grain transit deal agreed with Poland.

The official, Yulia Svyrydenko, told a joint news conference with her Polish counterparts in Warsaw that the Ukrainian government understood the concerns of Polish and Ukrainian farmers and were committed to resolving the issue.

