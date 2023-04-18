Take action against man for sexually harassing Korean vlogger in Jodhpur: DCW to Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging him to file a criminal complaint against a man for allegedly sexually harassing a Korean vlogger at a fort in Jodhpur.

The DCW has learnt that a Korean vlogger was harassed by a man in a fort in Jodhpur. The girl was walking in the fort when a man allegedly followed her, exposed his private parts and engaged in lewd behaviour, the commission said.

The girl ran, screamed and appealed for help. The entire incident was captured in a video and has been widely circulated on social media, it said.

"This incident is not only a grave violation of the girl's rights but has also brought shame to our country, as it raises serious questions about the safety and security of women, both domestic and foreign nationals, in our society. As a nation, we cannot allow such acts of harassment and violence to occur and must take prompt and effective measures to ensure justice for the girl and prevent such incidents in the future,'' DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in the letter.

"I strongly condemn such an act of sexual harassment and urge you to take immediate action against the perpetrator. I request you to ensure that a criminal complaint is filed against the man involved in this heinous act and that he is promptly arrested and brought to justice. I also urge you to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the survivor,'' she said.

''Further, I request your full support in providing necessary assistance and support to the girl, who is a foreign national. It is important to ensure that she receives appropriate legal aid, counselling, and other necessary support during this traumatic time. I look forward to prompt action in the matter by your office in ensuring justice for the girl and taking effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future,'' the letter said.

Police in Rajasthan on Tuesday said they arrested a man for allegedly flashing his genitals at a South Korean vlogger while she was visiting a tourist place in Jodhpur.

The woman had recorded the act on her mobile phone and posted it on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur East, Amrita Duhan said police took suo moto action on seeing the video of the harassment of the foreign national.

A case was registered under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of CrPC and the accused was arrested on Monday, she said, adding during medical examination, the man was found mentally unsound.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Kotwali, Dinesh Lakhawat said that the alleged incident took place Monday morning when the woman was returning from Pachetia Hill through stairs.

The accused was roaming around the area and on seeing the woman began following her, the police officer said.

In the video, the man can be seen flashing his genitals at the vlogger and chasing her.

