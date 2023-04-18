Left Menu

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:45 IST
Father-son duo booked for killing dog in Kurukshetra
A 67-year-old man and his son have been booked in connection with the killing of a dog here, police said on Tuesday.

Police on Monday arrested Satish Kumar Kapur (67) and his son Shivam Kumar (27), residents of Vishnu Colony, in connection with the incident. They were later released on bail.

Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh (Subash Mandi) said that an employee of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, had filed a complaint with the police station Krishna Gate, Thanesar on April 8, stating that a person had shot dead a dog in front of a nursing home.

On his complaint, a case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Arms Act and under the IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) at Krishna Gate Police Station, police said.

The dog had bitten Kapur while he was passing through the road near the nursing home, the SI said.

In a fit of rage, he went to his home, took his licensed gun and reached the nursing home with his son, he said. Then Kapur allegedly shot at the canine and left the site. The complainant, who was present at the spot, recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. A motorcycle and a licensed gun have been recovered from the accused, the SI said.

