Amit Shah chairs 'chintan shivir' of Home Ministry officials, advocates enhanced use of AI for crime analysis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a ''chintan shivir'' of senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and advocated enhanced use of artificial intelligence for critical analysis of crimes to make cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

The objective of the brainstorming session was to review the work of the ministry and evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''Vision 2047'', according to an official statement.

The ''chintan shivir'' commenced with an in-depth review of the status of compliance of the instructions given by the home minister during an earlier discussion with the ministry officials.

Shah advocated enhanced use of artificial intelligence to utilise the CCTNS database for critical analysis of crimes, thus making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections, according to the statement.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) aims at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing through adopting of principle of e-governance.

He favoured developing ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increased use of IT in criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues, etc.

Shah reviewed the functioning of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dashboard, government land information system (GLIS), budget utilisation, e-office and special recruitment drive, etc.

The home minister stressed the need for fast-tracking the recruitment process and said it should be initiated well in advance, anticipating future vacancies.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions, he said.

He suggested that the MHA officials should make field visits to monitor development schemes, directed fast-tracking of construction of fencing and roads in border areas.

The home minister offered valuable insights on the way forward for the ministry and exuded confidence that the discussions held at the ''chintan shivir'' will help in better planning and coordination in these areas, the statement added.

He also laid emphasis on taking various welfare measures for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel like creating healthcare facilities, improving housing satisfaction ratio amongst others. Shah emphasised the importance of training and said that regular training should be conducted by all wings of the MHA.

He emphasised the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch by all senior officials.

He asked all senior officers that they should collectively work with full dedication. Shah lauded the efforts of the MHA and stressed the need to make constant endeavour to achieve the goal of making a safe and secure India, the statement added.

